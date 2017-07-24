PSN Maintenance Tomorrow, Check the Schedule Here - News

posted 11 hours ago

Sony announced the PlayStation Network will undergo "routine maintenance" tomorrow, July 25 for one hour from 3am to 4am (your local timezone).

Anyone who has an account can still sign in, play games and use most applications. However, you will not be able to use PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store and Account Management during the maintenance.

