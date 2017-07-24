PSN Maintenance Tomorrow, Check the Schedule Here - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 3,270 Views
Sony announced the PlayStation Network will undergo "routine maintenance" tomorrow, July 25 for one hour from 3am to 4am (your local timezone).
Anyone who has an account can still sign in, play games and use most applications. However, you will not be able to use PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store and Account Management during the maintenance.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Maybe have to do with the future firmware update.
What timezone is the 3am to 4am?
In your respective time zone. 3am-4am EST for me.
- 0
All it says is "Sony announced the PlayStation Network will undergo "routine maintenance" tomorrow, July 25 for one hour from 3am to 4am (your local timezone). "
Which means nothing to me as I can't figure out my timezone without knowing what timezone the 3am to 4am time was from.
Now I know that's EST I can figure out my time.
- 0
Archangel.... you know when your clock says 3am? That will be 3am in your time zone, which is the time when the network will be down for :D
There is no figuring out to be done, in each time zone it will be down for that period of 3am to 4am.
- 0
Oh what it's regional? Wow okay my bad. When have they ever down that before?
- 0
No idea, but that is what I understand it to mean by 3am in your timezone, that said it's just a few services going down, not the full network since online play and such isn't effected at all :)
- 0
2 Comments