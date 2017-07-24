Crackdown 3 Trailer Confirms Terry Crews is Commander Isaiah Jaxon - News

/ 3,197 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

The latest trailer for Crackdown 3 confirms Terry Crews will play Commander Isaiah Jaxon.

View it below:

Crackdown 3 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on November 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles