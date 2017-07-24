10 Pieces Free DLC Coming to Dying Light in the Next 12 Months - News

Dying Light developer TechLand has announced it will continue its free support of the game. It will release 10 free pieces of DLC over the next 12 months on all platforms.

Dying Light producer Tymon Smektala revealed the DLC will add new enemies, in-game events, mysteries to solve, and more.





A small taste of what is to come will be released soon as DLC #0. It will drop a few new enemies into the game soon.

Techland revealed the game still sees 500,000 active users per week.

