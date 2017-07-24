Sonic Mania Special Stages Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 3,339 Views
Sega announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 that Special Stages (pictured below) will be a feature in the upcoming Sonic game, Sonic Mania.
Sega also released the music from the Special Stages:
Sonic Mania will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on August 15.
I like it, seems like a mix between Sonic R and the Sonic 3 and Sonic CD special stages. The music is great too.
I wish they had footage of the special stages in action because that kinda looks like a mixture of the Sonic CD stages with Sonic R assets. I can get they'd want to emulate the old school feel of sonic, but why purposefully make it look bad..?
They know who their audience is. This is essentially the Sonic 4 we missed out on the Saturn. So instead of being an homage, it's like the game was ripped straight from 1995. I think the aesthetic is very appropriate for the time period it's trying to emulate.
That is true, but did they have to make Sonic's model look like the one from Sonic R? Most people don't like that game.
