Sonic Mania Special Stages Revealed - News

posted 11 hours ago

Sega announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 that Special Stages (pictured below) will be a feature in the upcoming Sonic game, Sonic Mania.



Sega also released the music from the Special Stages:

Sonic Mania will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on August 15.

