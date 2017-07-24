FIFA 17 Tops UK Digital Charts in June, Crash Trilogy Debuts in 8th - News

/ 3,279 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Despite launching at the end of June, on June 30, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy debuted in 8th place on the UK console digital charts for June, according to research firm Superdata. The game earned £0.93 million in revenue.

FIFA 17 has taken the top spot for another month earning £8.31 million, followed by Grand Theft Auto V, which earned £5.06 million.





Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles (combined sales) for June:

FIFA 17 - £8.31m Grand Theft Auto V - £5.06m Battlefield 1 - £3.76m Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - £1.28m Overwatch - £1.26m Call of Duty: Black Ops III - £1.11m Injustice 2 - £1m Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - £0.93m Tekken 7 - £0.90m FIFA 16 - £0.88m

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles