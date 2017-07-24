FIFA 17 Tops UK Digital Charts in June, Crash Trilogy Debuts in 8th - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 3,279 Views
Despite launching at the end of June, on June 30, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy debuted in 8th place on the UK console digital charts for June, according to research firm Superdata. The game earned £0.93 million in revenue.
FIFA 17 has taken the top spot for another month earning £8.31 million, followed by Grand Theft Auto V, which earned £5.06 million.
Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles (combined sales) for June:
- FIFA 17 - £8.31m
- Grand Theft Auto V - £5.06m
- Battlefield 1 - £3.76m
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - £1.28m
- Overwatch - £1.26m
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - £1.11m
- Injustice 2 - £1m
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - £0.93m
- Tekken 7 - £0.90m
- FIFA 16 - £0.88m
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Mhhhh, those tasty microtransactions :-D
how boring can a chart possibly be :P
I suppose it is boring if you only own a Switch. Otherwise, it's quite varied with a sandbox game, football sims, FPS, TPS, fighting games and a platformer.
Love how fifa 16 is on the chart as well. This is why we have microtransaction in triple A games.
I did wonder if this was only game sales or or micro transactions as well. But yeah, this explains it all.
