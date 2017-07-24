Splatoon 2 Debuts in 2nd Place on the UK Charts - News

posted 11 hours ago

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy climbed two spots to retake the top spot on the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 22. Sales for the game increased 59 percent. This is the third week the game has spent at the top, which tied The Last of Us: Remastered with the most weeks at number one for a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Splatoon 2 debuted in second place and sold 59 percent more units in its first week than the original. It is the third biggest launch for a Switch title, behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Splatoon 2 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Overwatch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age FIFA 17 Fallout 4 1Lego Worlds

