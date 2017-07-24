Splatoon 2 Debuts in 2nd Place on the UK Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 3,654 Views
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy climbed two spots to retake the top spot on the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 22. Sales for the game increased 59 percent. This is the third week the game has spent at the top, which tied The Last of Us: Remastered with the most weeks at number one for a PlayStation 4 exclusive.
Splatoon 2 debuted in second place and sold 59 percent more units in its first week than the original. It is the third biggest launch for a Switch title, behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
- Splatoon 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Overwatch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- FIFA 17
- Fallout 4
- 1Lego Worlds
For just one day of sales and doing 59% better than the original on a much smaller install base, looks to show signs of Splatoon 2 doing a lot better than Splatoon 1 in the UK.
Very nice! Glad handhelds are still doing well in the UK! And MK8D and Zelda got a nice boost!
Not bad for that low installbase and several days less on the market.
Wow, Crash is quite the beast in the UK.
So...that would be how many copies?
