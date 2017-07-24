White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Gets Introduction Trailer - News

Arc System Works has released the introduction trailer for the upcoming horror adventure game White Day: A Labyrinth Named School.

Here is an overview of the game:

The bone-chilling horror game, White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, is widely considered a hidden gem in the survival horror genre. With a skin-crawling atmosphere, bloodcurdling scares, dynamically changing puzzles and multiple endings, this horror classic is being completely remade with expanded gameplay features and new storylines. Both old fans and new players alike will find plenty to love and fear in White Day: A Labyrinth Named School.



White Day: A Labyrinth Named School will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on August 22, and for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 24 and Europe on August 25.



