New PlayStation Releases This Week - Fortnite

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

A Healer Only Lives Twice, PS4 — Digital

Active Soccer 2 DX, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Aven Colony, PS4 — Digital

Circuit Breakers, PS4 — Digital

Collar X Malice, PS Vita — Digital

Constructor, PS4 — Digital

Fortnite, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Heroes of the Seven Seas, PS VR — Digital

Infinite Minigolf, PS VR — Digital

It’s Spring Again, PS Vita — Digital

Leaving Lyndow, PS4 — Digital

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom, PS4 — Digital

Polara, PS Vita — Digital

Pressure Overdrive, PS4 — Digital

Pyre, PS4 — Digital

Rugby League Live 4, PS4 — Digital

Smashbox Arena, PS VR — Digital

Sundered, PS4 — Digital

Super Cloudbuilt, PS4 — Digital

Theseus, PS VR — Digital

Tiny Trax, PS VR — Digital

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure, PS4 — Digital

Vostok Inc., PS4 — Digital

