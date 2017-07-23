Gundam Versus Open Beta and Pre-order Bonuses Revealed - News

Bandai Namco announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Gundam Versus will be getting an open beta in North America.

Banida Namco also announced pre-orders for the game will includes Mobile Suits ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos Lupus, GN-005 Gundam Virtue, and BN-876 Beta Hot Scramble Gundam.

Gundam Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch in North America and Europe on September 29.



