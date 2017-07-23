.hack//G.U. Last Recode to Get Retail Release in North America - News

posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced .hack//G.U. Last Recode will get a retail release on the PlayStation 4 in North America, along with the already announced digital versions on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode is a collection that includes .hack//G.U. action RPGs Vol. 1: Rebirth, Vol. 2: Reminisce, and Vol. 3: Redemption.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode will launch in 2017.



