Steven Universe: Save the Light Gets SDCC 2017 Trailer

Cartoon Network Games and Grumpyface Studios have released the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 trailer for Steven Universe: Save the Light.

View it below:





Steven Universe: Save the Light will launch for consoles this summer.



