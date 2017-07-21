PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Europe Lifetime Sales – May 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Europe’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the 8th generation of home consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii U in Europe in May 2017 shows how much the PlayStation 4 has dominated in the region. It has sold more than two times more units than the Xbox One and Wii U combined.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 23.54 million units lifetime in Europe, the Xbox One 8.03 million units, and the Wii U 3.52 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms combined. The PlayStation 4 has 67 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 23 percent, and the Wii U 10 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 23,543,196

Xbox One Total Sales: 8,031,261

Wii U Total Sales: 3,516,211

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 425,221 units for the month and the Wii U by 524,585 units. The Xbox One outsold the Wii U by 99,364 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up by 236,547 units, the Xbox One is up by 29,797 units and the Wii U is down 37,430 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 82 percent. The Xbox One accounted for 17 percent of the consoles sold, and the Wii U just one percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 534,061

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 108,840

Wii U Monthly Sales: 9,476

