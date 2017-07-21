PS4 Best-Selling Console in the US in June - News

/ 1,663 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling console in June 2017 in the US, according to NPD. The 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim in Gold was the best-selling PlayStation 4 console during the month.

The Nintendo Switch was the main reason hardware spending grew 27 percent year-over-year to $231 million. However, despite good sales of the Switch, portable hardware spending fell 40 percent.

Here are the top 10 selling games in June 2017:

1. Tekken 7

2. Injustice 2

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Crash Brandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

5. ARMS

6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Overwatch

9. NBA 2K17

10. Horizon Zero Dawn

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles