Sine Mora EX for PS4, Xbox One and PC Release Date Revealed, Launches Later This Summer for Switch

posted 4 hours ago

THQ Nordic announced Sine Mora EX will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 8, for the Nintendo Switch later this summer.





Here is an overview of the game:

Sine Mora EX is a side-scrolling shoot’em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora is a gorgeous shoot’em up offering both a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre. The story mode can be also played in local co-op mode.

Key Features

16:9 Aspect ratio (instead of 16:10 which is still an option)

Full English Voice Overs (Original Hungarian ones are still available as an option)

Local co-op for up to 2 players in Story mode

3 New versus modes: Race, Tanks, Dodgeball

New challenge levels

Improved Rendering

Native 4K at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 4 Pro and PC

