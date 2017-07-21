Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Piccolo, Krillin and Online Battle Details

/ 1,397 Views

Bandai Namco has released new information on Piccolo, Krillin, and the online battles in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Read the complete details below:

Piccolo is considered to be one of the most technical characters with his expandable arm to grab his opponents. He has various ways to break the opponent’s guard and he can also fire fast and powerful beams. Players can charge up for a stronger attack by long-pressing the button. To create a huge blow, Piccolo can use his ability to release Ki blast from a range. For an effective strike, players will can even connect it with a combo move!

Krilin doesn’t have that much reach and power but easily compensate with several different techniques such as the Kamehameha to fight a long-range game. He also has tricky skill to confuse the opponent by leaving an image of himself before turning into an attack. Furthermore, players will gain extra by using the famous Senzu Bean. Fans will be delighted to know that his signature and unblokable attack is also included in DRAGON BALL FighterZ.

In the Online Battles of DRAGON BALL FighterZ, players can fight and interact with other users in the FighterZ lobby. That’s the perfect place to rise up to the arena stage and get matched with other users who are willing to battle! Players can also communicate with Z-Stamp, use facial expressions from DRAGON BALL characters and watch their match with the replay mode!