Song of Memories Coming West for PS4, Switch and PC

Pure Wish announced the visual novel Song of Memories is coming to the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe this fall, and a Nintendo Switch and Windows PC port are in development for release in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Read the details below:

Song of Memories Novelization

This summer, a novel that follows the root of main heroine Fuuka Kamishiro called Song of Memories: Kakegae no Nai Mono (Something Irreplaceable) will be released in Japan. In addition to event stills featured in the game, the novel will use newly drawn illustrations on both the front cover and for some parts of the book.

Jun Hanazawa, who did character designs for the game, is doing the new illustrations. And Yasuyuki Mochida, who did the scenario for the game, is doing the story for the novel.

Song of Memories Overseas Version and Port

The PlayStation 4 version of Song of Memories that is currently available in Japan will be localized in English and French, and launch in North America and Europe this fall.

Additionally, a Switch version of the game with Japanese, English, and French language support will be released in 2017, and a Steam version will follow in 2018.

(Editor’s Note: Pure Wish did not state whether the Switch and PC versions would be released outside of Japan, but they will support English regardless.)

Song of Series Sequel

Following its first project, Song of Memories, Pure Wish is currently in planning of its second project. While AI characters such as those in Song of Memories will appear, further information has yet to be announced.