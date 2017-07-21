4 New Playable Characters Revealed in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - News

Capcom announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 four new playable characters in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The characters are Spider-Man, Frank West from Dead Rising, Haggar from Final Fight and Nemesis from Resident Evil.





Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 19.



