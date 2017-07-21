Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Stormy Ascent Free DLC Out Now - News

posted 5 hours ago

Activision and Vicarious Visions have announced free DLC for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. The new stage is called Stormy Ascent.

It was designed by the original Crash Bandicoot development team at Naughty Dog, but not included in the final game.

View the traler for it below:





Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now for the PlayStation 4.



