Pyre to Have PS4 Pro Support, Launch Trailer Released - News

Supergiant Games has released the launch trailer for Pyre, as well as the details on the PlayStation 4 Pro support

Enhanced for PlayStation 4 Pro: Pyre runs natively in 4K on PS4 Pro, which is a first for us. You’ll experience the game running at an ever-glorious 60 frames per second, in that absurdly high resolution that you have to see running on a 4K display to truly appreciate.

50+ Trophies: Pyre features more than 50 Trophies to collect, including one of those elusive Platinum varieties. This is way more than in either of our previous games, and we hope you'll enjoy tracking them down. We love designing Trophies for our games, as, at their best, they can open your eyes to new ways to play and create a really exciting game-within-a-game experience, and make you feel that much more rewarded when you finally get all of them.

