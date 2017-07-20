New Sonic Forces Villain Revealed - News

/ 2,087 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sega has released a new video of Sonic Forces showcasing new villain Infinite.

View it below:





Listen to the theme song of Infinite below:





Sonic Forces will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC this holiday.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles