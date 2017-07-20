Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst Coming to Steam - News

5pb. has announced the shoot ’em up Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst is coming to Windows PC via Steam on July 31 for $14.99. However, it is available for 20 percent off at launch or 30 percent off if you already own Bullet Soul.

Here is an overview of the game:

Description

Infinite Burst takes the basics of Bullet Soul and adds two major enhancements: first, Burst Mode with it’s overhauled level design, brand new coin-collecting mechanics and the eponymous Combination Burst system. Secondly, Loop, the bonus character, is now available across all modes. In addition, Normal and Caravan modes have been redesigned and rebalanced with new enemies and attack patterns and when Musou (or Infinite Burst) Mode is unlocked, you can rain down destruction with the titular Infinite Burst.

Music

The resident musical chefs, Kenji Ito and Kohta Takahashi return and this time they’ve brought Jake ‘Virt’ Kaufman to add his own blend of spice to their aural feast!

Story

Mecha-warl, an empire of evil, who would use their military might to conquer space itself.

This is the tale of the brave few who stood against their threat. Zenichi, Yun, Sadahl and Loop begin their struggle to once more rid the galaxy of this threat.

Features

Four modes + one hidden and a whole new style of play: Combination Burst

Four different ships, with Loop playable across all modes

Normal Mode has been re-balanced for veterans of Bullet Soul

Practice and perfect your score stage by stage in Bancho Mode

Caravan Mode makes a return with new enemy patterns and a new music track

Resonator are back and Jake “Virt” Kaufman is on remix duty!

Leaderboards divided by mode & ship with friend filters

Includes tate/vertical screen mode with X/Y scaling and smoothing

Information

Platform – Steam

Price – $14.99 at launch + 20% launch discount (+30% loyalty discount for Bullet Soul owners)

Players – 1P or 2P local

Languages – Japanese, English

