Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Goes Gold - News

posted 9 hours ago

Naughty Dog has announced Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has gone gold. Development on the game is now complete.

We're proud to announce that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has gone gold! We can't wait to get it into your hands, beginning August 22. pic.twitter.com/SBVZJD8lQb — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 20, 2017

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 22 in North America and August 23 in Europe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

