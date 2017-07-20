Happy Dungeons for PS4 Gets Debut Trailer - News

posted 7 hours ago

Toylogic has released the debut trailer for the upcoming free-to-play action RPG Happy Dungeons.

Happy Dungeons is currently available for the Xbox One and is coming to the PlayStation 4 worldwide in September.

