One Piece: Unlimited World Red for Switch Gets Release Date

posted 8 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the Nintendo Switch version of One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition will launch in North America and Europe on September 29.

The game will support 1080p, 60fps on the Switch, as well as a two player co-op mode.





One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition will also launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe on August 25.



