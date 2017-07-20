Rogue Trooper Redux Release Date Revealed - News

posted 8 hours ago

Rebellion announced Rogue Trooper Redux will launch digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 17, and for the Nintendo Switch "soon after." The game will cost $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.







The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also get a retail release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

