Rabi-Ribi Launches for PS4, PSV on September 1

PQube announced Rabi-Ribi will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Europe on September 1. The game will also launch in North America this fall.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Swing your Piko Hammer for truth, justice and bunny-kind as Erina, a bunny-turned-bunny-girl in a 2D side-scrolling action game that combines the freedom of exploration, platforming and bullet-hell style combat. After waking up in a strange place in a strange body, Erina sets out to find her way back home, but what mysterious events have placed her in this unusual situation and what hidden threats loom over her home of Rabi-Ribi island? Explore vast levels, uncover secrets, level up, utilize over 60 items and power-ups and defeat powerful enemies on your way to becoming the defender of Rabi-Ribi island.

