Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match Announced for PS4 - News

Bandai Namco has announced tank action game, Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match, for the PlayStation 4.

View the teaser trailer below:

Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match will launch in Japan this winter.

