Terra Battle 2 Character Introduction Trailer Released

Mistwalker has released the character introduction trailer for the upcoming free-to-play game, Terra Battle 2.

Here is an overview of the game:

Terra Battle 2 brings a completely different game-play experience, while preserving the highly-praised core battle mechanics in a fantastic epic RPG. The new world map lets players travel alongside their companions and allows for more strategic gameplay as you set up your formation before entering a battle. The countless encounters and farewells throughout the course of your heroes’ journey promise to be even more emotional and intense than ever before. How will the people who live on “Terra” unravel the truths and mysteries of their planet? An epic fantasy RPG awaits you.

Terra Battle 2 will launch for Windows PC, iOS and Android this summer.

