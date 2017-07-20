Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ PS4 Model Coming to Japan - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia and Idea Factory have announced a special edition PlayStation 4 themed after Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~. It will launch in Japan alongside the game on August 24.

The 500GB model is priced at 33,480 yen, while the 1TB model is priced a 38,480 yen.

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America in 2018.

