Kingdom Hearts III Dev Team Debating if it Will Add Sephiroth Secret Boss Battle

Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura in an interview with Mirror revealed that the development team is debating if it will add Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth as a secret boss.

"I can’t say for certain [if there will be secret bosses],” Nomura said. "I hope, hint hint hint. I can’t say for certain. In terms of Sephiroth, do you feel like you want to battle Sephiroth again? (Laughs.)"





He added, "In terms of the secret boss, we can’t say anything at this time, but in terms of Sephiroth specifically, my development team are worried that we’ve had him come back so many times, so they’re maybe worried it might be redundant at this point. We’re still deliberating on it."



Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.



