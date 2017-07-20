Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Promo Trailer Released - News

Capcom has released the promotional trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen.

View it below:

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall in North America and Europe and October 5 in Japan.



