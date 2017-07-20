Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy Gets TV Spots - News

Level-5 has released two TV spots for Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy.

View them below:





Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy launches today for iOS and Android, and for the Nintendo 3DS this fall.

