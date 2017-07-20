The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel for PC Release Date Revealed - News

XSEED Games announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel will launch for Windows PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Humble Store on August 2 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £29.99. It will be 10 percent off during its launch week.





The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel builds on Nihon Falcom’s beloved Trails franchise, improving on the series’ formula while delivering an expertly told, standalone narrative that both series fans and newcomers alike will enjoy. Taking place on the same continent as fan-favorite Trails in the Sky, Trails of Cold Steel further explores Erebonia and gives players a chance to delve deep into the inner political conflicts of this oft-mentioned and powerful empire. Players take on the role of elite military students at a time of great turmoil, who enjoy school life as they bond with fellow students to earn new abilities in battle, and then utilize those abilities via tactical turn-based combat. In between skirmishes, players can upgrade their party members with the “ARCUS” system – a streamlined version of the classic “Orbment” magic system from previous titles – allowing for greater access to abilities and quicker customization.



The game is currently available for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

