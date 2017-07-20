Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation HD Gets Debut Trailer - News

/ 2,747 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Compile Heart has released the debut trailer for the upcoming visual novel collection, Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation HD.

The collection includes Date A Live: Rinne Utopia, Date A Live: Ars Install, and Date Alive Twin Edition: Rio Reincarnation.



View it below:





Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation HD will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 12.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles