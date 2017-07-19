PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U USA Lifetime Sales – May 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U USA’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the 8th generation of home consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii U in the US in May 2017 shows how close the race between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One really is. However, the gap between the two has grown for seven straight months in favor of the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 19.00 million units lifetime in the US, the Xbox One 16.94 million units, and the Wii U 5.69 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms. The PlayStation 4 has a 46 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 41 percent, and the Wii U 13 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 19,004,407

Xbox One Total Sales: 16,925,087

Wii U Total Sales: 5,686,821

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One in May by 79,594 units for the month and the Wii U by 221,686 units. The Xbox One outsold the Wii U by 142,092 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up 18,610 units, the Xbox One is up 37,345 units and the Wii U is down 24,013 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 60 percent. The Xbox One accounted for 39 percent of the consoles sold, and the Wii U just one percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 224,352

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 144,758

Wii U Monthly Sales: 2,666

