EA Live Show at Gamescom 2017 Date Revealed - News

Electronic Arts announced it will host a Live Show at Gamescom 2017 on August 21 at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 6:30pm CET.

EA will show off "new gameplay, live matches, and a few surprises."

At the EA booth there will be nearly 400 gameplay stations where gamers can play Star Wars Battlefront II, Need for Speed: Payback, FIFA 18, Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar, and mobile games including Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and FIFA Mobile.

Gamescom 2017 runs from August 22 to 26.



