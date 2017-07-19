Doom 6.66 Update Unlocks All Multiplayer DLC

/ 1,586 Views

Bethesda Softworks and id Software have announced update 6.66 is available now for Doom.

The Season Pass will no longer be available. Instead, all of the multiplayer DLC is now available for all players. That includes three multiplayer DLC packs, nine maps, three guns, three playable demons, new equipments, armor sets, and more.

Read the complete FAQ below:

What is DOOM Update 6.66?

Update 6.66 brings substantial changes to the game’s multiplayer, with a revised progression system, new rune system for loadouts, enhanced kill notifications and bug fixes. In addition to these improvements, we’re upgrading all existing players’ content to include all multiplayer DLC.

Is all the DLC free with Update 6.66?

Yes, the multiplayer DLC is now bundled into the core DOOM game for free, producing the definitive DOOM experience. All of the DLC maps, weapons, armor sets and demons will be available for all players to enjoy.

What is the revised progression system?

The revised progression system will alter when and how players unlock additional guns, demons, equipment, and all of the player and weapon customization options. Instead of relying on the random distribution of unlocks, items now unlock through specific leveling requirements or through in-game challenges that the player can complete. For example, if there’s a specific helmet you want right now, you can work towards unlocking it by focusing your play style on the requirement.

What is the new rune system?

The all-new Runes replace the Hack Module system. Like Hack Modules, Runes enhance player abilities, but can be persistently equipped, which was not possible with the previous system.

What are enhanced kill notifications?

The death screen is getting an overhaul as well, now calling out how you were killed, not just who killed you. The new death screen will list out the combination of players, weapon types and damage inflicted.

Does the update reset your multiplayer progression?

Yes, Update 6.66 resets all players’ multiplayer level back to 0.

Veteran players will have the option to reset their unlock progression and experience the new progression system fresh, or retain all of their existing guns, equipment, demons and customization options that they’ve acquired or purchased while unlocking some of the new items in the revised progression system.

Do veteran players receive anything after the update?

If you’ve played multiplayer since DOOM’s release, you’ll receive a special badge indicating your veteran status.

When is the release date for Update 6.66?

Free Update 6.66 will release globally on July 19, 2017, prior to our DOOM Free Trials Weekend (details below).

Is Update 6.66 available on all platforms?

Yes, this update is free for all users on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

What is the DOOM Free Trial Weekend?

The free weekend is a great time to get hands on with one of the biggest games of 2016. You can play the first two Campaign levels and all of DOOM Multiplayer and SnapMap. The full game can be unlocked.

Will I retain all my multiplayer progression from the Free Trial weekend?

Yes, if you play multiplayer during the Free Trial weekend and then purchase DOOM, you’ll keep all your progress and unlocks.

When is the DOOM Free Trial weekend?

Xbox Free Weekend:

Start: 11am CT on Thursday 07/20

End: 11pm CT on Sunday 07/23.

Steam Free Weekend

Start: 12PM CT on Thursday 7/20

End: 3PM CT on Sunday 07/23

PS4 Free Weekend:

Start: 11am CT on Thursday 07/27

End: 11pm CT on Sunday 07/30.