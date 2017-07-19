Cyberpunk Horror Game Observer Release Date Revealed - News

Aspyr Media announced a cyberpunk horror game, Observer, developed by Layers of Fear developer, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 15.

Here is an overview of the game:

The year is 2084. If you somehow survived the Nanophage, odds are you were killed in the War. Those who live have turned to drugs, VR, neural implants— anything to distract themselves from this new reality. You are Daniel Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, and part of a corporate-funded police unit whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. In this future, anything you think, feel, or remember can be used against you in a court of law. When you receive a mysterious message from your estranged son, a high-level engineer for the almighty Chiron Corporation, you journey to the seedy Class C slums of Krakow to investigate. But as you hack into the unstable minds of criminals and victims to look for clues, you are forced to relive their darkest fears. How far will you go to discover the truth? With cyberpunk legend Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) as Detective Lazarski, Observer is a first-person psychological horror story that focuses on a dark, dystopian setting. Developed by Bloober Team, the creators of Layers of Fear, Observer is a horror experience meant for mature audiences. What you see will disturb you.

Features:

The Future of Fear – Discover a dark cyberpunk world beset by plagues, war and squalor. Play as the new front line of neural police as you hack into the jagged minds of the insane.

– Discover a dark cyberpunk world beset by plagues, war and squalor. Play as the new front line of neural police as you hack into the jagged minds of the insane. Interactive Insanity – Designed to disturb, Observer is a psychologically twisted, interactive horror experience that will leave you questioning your reality as well as your very sanity.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

