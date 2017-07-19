Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Following the debut at the top of the UK charts, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4) has now debuted at the top of the Japanese charts, according to Media Create for the week ending July 16. The game sold 100,764 units.

Hey! Pikmin (3DS) debuted in second with sales of 65,867 units. Ever Oasis (3DS) debuted in fourth with sales of 14,325 units. 100% Pascal-Sensei: Kanpeki Point Bombers (3DS) debuted in sixth with sales of 9,113 units.





The 3DS was the best-selling platform with sales of 58,559 units. The PS4 sold 36,218 units, the Switch sold 31,906 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,655 units. The Xbox One sold 200 units, the Wii U sold 146 units and the PS3 sold 129 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 100,764 (New) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 65,867 (New) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 15,734 (137,178) [3DS] Ever Oasis (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 14,325 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,554 (575,048) [3DS] 100% Pascal-Sensei: Kanpeki Point Bombers (Konami, 07/13/17) – 9,113 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 8,642 (170,003) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,015 (537,027) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 5,200 (97,123) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,938 (3,289,826) [PS4] Hakoniwa Company Works (NIS, 07/13/17) – 4,586 (New) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 4,045 (1,543,038) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,251 (364,052) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,201 (201,897) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,169 (1,176,952) [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z (D3 Publisher, 07/06/17) – 3,062 (12,381) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 2,458 (177,949) [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 06/29/17) – 2,433 (32,377) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III Game of the Year Edition (SIE, 06/29/17) – 2,417 (8,947) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,392 (1,062,057)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

