The Wolf Among Us: A Telltale Games Series Season 2 Announced, Coming 2018 - News

/ 1,604 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Telltale Games has announced a second season in the The Wolf Among Us: A Telltale Games Series. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android in the second half of 2018.

View the announcement video below:

The second season will start a new story arc for the returning cast. This includes Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf and Erin Yvette as Snow White

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles