The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season Announced, Coming 2018

posted 5 hours ago

Telltale Games has announced The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season for consoles, Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2018 with "additional platforms" to be announced later.

This final season will focus on protagonist Clementine as the lead. The series has sold more than 50 million episodes worldwide.

View the announcement video below:





“It’s going to be an amazing experience. Thank you all so much, from the bottom of my heart,” said Clementine voice actress Melissa Hutchison. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, and so much love has been behind this whole experience. Good luck, I’ll be right there with you.”



