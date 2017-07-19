Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series Announced, Episode 1 Coming August 8 - News

Telltale Games has announced a five-part episodic series, Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Episode one, The Enigma, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Mac on August 8, followed by iOS and Android later this year.



In this latest chapter, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend? This new season will be accessible to both returning fans and newcomers alike, though players’ choices from the first season of Batman: The Telltale Series will optionally carry over into The Enemy Within. This season will also include Telltale’s unique multiplayer ‘Crowd Play’ feature, which allows friends and family to engage with the adventure together by helping to decide the direction of the story from any mobile device with an online connection. Rendered to look like a living, breathing comic book, Telltale’s vision of Batman features an award-winning cast of talent including Troy Baker, who returns to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, as well as Anthony Ingruber, who will reprise his fresh take on ‘John Doe,’ better known to fans as The Joker.

