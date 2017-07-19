End Space Coming to PSVR in September - News

/ 1,638 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Orange Bridge Studios announced the virtual reality space shooter End Space is coming to the PlayStation VR on September 19.

View the launch announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

About

Jump in your Minos Starfighter and blast your enemies into space dust in virtual reality. Maintain law and order at the mysterious and beautiful edge of inhabited space as you complete increasingly difficult contracts for the United Trade Consortium.

Overview

Take command of the most advanced starfighter the United Trade Consortium has ever developed in the battle for the Tartarus sector. Protect the UTC’s secret jump-drive technology from the Tartarus Liberation Front insurgents as you fight to maintain the corporation’s dominance and earn yourself fame and fortune in the process.

Track targets with your gaze and blast them with your Pulse Lasers or lock on and pound them into space dust with your Meteor Missiles. Unlock new weapons and upgrades as you progress through the ranks by taking on increasingly daring missions.

Find out what secrets are ready to be revealed here at the end of inhabited space. Welcome to the Tartarus sector, contractor. Or as the locals like to call it, End Space.

Story

The United Trade Consortium has long held a near monopoly on intra-galactic trade routes through its networks of warp gates and jump drive technology. Its latest advancement in warp tech, the Hyperluminal Drive, has given small ships the ability to jump without the need for a warp gate. This secret technology has huge implications for the future of space travel and galactic expansion.

In a race to reach the distant, mysterious and resource-rich Tartarus Sector, the UTC has stretched its resources thin. Just as the UTC has almost cemented its foothold on the sector, the insurgent Tartarus Liberation Front has emerged, demanding autonomy for the Tartarus. Having infiltrated the UTC’s warp-gate network, the TFL has been using hit-and-run tactics to disrupt UTC supply lines and mining operations. These brazen raids have become increasingly frequent and now the TFL has its eyes set on acquiring the secrets of the Hyperluminal Drive. The UTC’s top brass can’t ignore the attacks any longer – It’s time to bring order back to the Tartarus Sector.

That’s where you come in, pilot. The UTC relies on a cadre of elite contract pilots to protect its interests across the galaxy, and as a new recruit you’ve been sent to the Tartarus to crush the TFL using the most advanced starfighter the UTC has ever produced: the Minos. With an integrated Hyperluminal Drive and a wide array of possible weapon load-outs, the Minos Starfighter is as deadly as it is beautiful. Just like the Tartarus Sector.

Gameplay

Use neural linked weapons that follow your gaze or lock them straightforward for classic combat.

Crush the TFL insurgents in the story-driven, single-player campaign.

Explore the mysteries of the Tartarus Sector in stunning virtual reality.

PlayStation 4 Pro Enhancements

8xAA

Resolution Oversampling

Post-processing effects

High Resolution Textures

High Polygon Models

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles