The Evil Within 2 Gets Survive Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 1,979 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has released a new gameplay trailer for The Evil Within 2 called Survive.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

That’s the mantra running through Sebastian Castellanos’ mind. Plagued by memories of the daughter he couldn’t save and a mystery he could never solve, he begins to lose himself in his past mistakes. Sebastian lives out his nightmares every day, unable to pull himself from his downward spiral. Until an old friend-turned-traitor reenters his life with an offer: Return to the nightmare and save your daughter. The Evil Within 2 gives a broken man the chance to make things right and find the peace he so deserves, but he’ll have to go through hell first.

The Evil Within 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 13.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles