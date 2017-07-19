Retro City Rampage DX for Switch Release Date Revealed - News

Retro City Rampage DX is coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 27 for $14.99 / €14.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Retro City Rampage reimagines the open world crime genre like it’s 1989. Jump on civilians for coins—then steal their car and outrun the law! Explore the city and complete missions, or just go on a rampage with your weapons, power-ups, and vehicles! This pop culture send-up includes a full Story Mode of open world adventure, plus Arcade Challenges for quick pick-up-and-play action. If that’s not enough, it also packs an interactive city full of shops, mini-games, customizations, collectibles, special guest stars, and more.

Features:

8-bit open world

Over 60 story missions

Over 40 arcade challenges

Over 25 weapons and power-ups

Over 50 vehicles to steal and equip

Over 200 character customizations

Over 2.5 hours of chiptune music

Extras:

Includes “ROM City Rampage” Prototype Version (100-percent 8-bit hardware accurate, could’ve actually been released in 1989)

Includes official crossovers and mini-games with Minecraft, Super Meat Boy, BIT.TRIP, and Epic Meal Time

