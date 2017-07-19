Fighting Game Omen of Sorrow Gameplay Video Showcases Zafkiel Fighting Vlad - News

AOne Games has released a new gameplay video of Omen of Sorrow showcasing Zafkiel fighting against Vlad.



Omen of Sorrow is a new fighting game, with a setting inspired by literature, myth and horror. From the AOne Games team comes this fantasy fighting game, featuring the monsters of classic horror and giving them a new twist. Delve into its rich mythology, and discover its fast paced combat in classic 2-D style--as you fight for your life against werewolves, vampires and other creatures of lore.



Video content is of early, Alpha stage; features, moves, graphics and other assets may not be final.

Omen of Sorrow is in development for the PlayStation 4.



