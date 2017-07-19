Switch Online App Out Now on iOS, Android - News

The Nintendo Switch Online app is now available on iOS and Android.

Here is the overview:

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming. ◆ Do you play Splatoon 2? If so, you can make use of the dedicated SplatNet 2 service! You can use SplatNet 2 to check all sorts of vital battle-related information, including match results, stages, and rankings! ◆ Inviting friends via social media You can invite friends to play with you in supported games via social media such as Facebook and Twitter. Of course, you can easily invite your Nintendo Switch friends, too! ◆ Using voice chat while gaming You can enjoy voice chat in different ways depending on the type of game you’re playing. Chat with everyone in your room or split voice chat into teams and have it out head-to-head! *In order to use these services, a Nintendo Switch game compatible with this app is required. Splatoon 2 is compatible with this app. Attention: You can use the Nintendo Switch Online app for free until the paid subscription service launches in 2018.

A persistent Internet connection is required to use this app. Cellular data may be used.

A Nintendo Switch console, a Nintendo Account, and supported game are required.

You must be at least 13 years or older to use this app.

Your use of this app is subject to the Nintendo Account User Agreement, available at support.nintendo.com.

