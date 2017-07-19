Boost Beast Coming to Switch July 20 - News

Arc System Works and Arzest have announced Boost Beast for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch worldwide tomorrow, July 20 for $9.99 / €9.99 / 1,200 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

Connect, clear, and summon! Enjoy the exciting Beat’em-up Puzzle game on the Nintendo Switch！ Boost Beast is a defense puzzle game where players defeat the invading horde of zombies by clearing blocks and summoning animals. The sudden appearance of a virus-carrying meteorite infected the entire human race, and turned everyone into zombies. The hero who rose up to face this crisis is Alec, the king of dogs. Will he be able to save the devastated world and reclaim peace..? The controls are simple! Match 3 animal blocks of the same color to summon your cute animal friends and defeat the incoming waves of zombies! There are many gimmicks that stand in your way during your quest to save the world. There are cages that trap your animal friends, rocks that block your path, and the grim reaper who will turn your allies into zombies. Make use of bombs and chain combos to pave a path to victory! Join forces with your cute animal army and clear all 204 stages! Lets go animal army! Until the day where peace is restored!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

