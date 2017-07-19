Obduction for PS4, PSVR Release Date Revealed - News

Cyan announced the sci-fi adventure puzzle game Obduction will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR on August 29 for $29.99.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

From Cyan, the indie studio that brought you Myst, comes a new sci-fi adventure. As you walk beside the lake on a cloudy night, a curious, organic artifact falls from the starry sky and inexplicably, without asking permission, transports you across the universe. You’ve been abducted from your cozy existence and added into an alien landscape with pieces of Earth from unexpected times and places. The strange worlds of Obduction reveal their secrets only as you explore, discover, coax, and consider their clues. As you bask in the otherworldly beauty and explore the enigmatic landscapes, remember that the choices you make will have substantial consequences. This is your story now. Make it home.

