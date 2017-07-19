Drive Girls Delayed in North America to September - News

Aksys Games announced the action game Drive Girls has been delayed in North America from August 11 until September 8.

An experience with the style and splendor of Japan, Drive Girls is developed by the ever-popular Tamsoft and features characters designed by popular illusatrator UGUME. In a world under assault by an army of mechanized Bugs it’s up to the Drive Girls – five girls with the power to transform into souped up supercars – to defend their home of Sun Island, cross the finish line, and save the day!

Crash Head-on Into Battle – Play as any of the five Drive Girls in this action, driving, hack ‘n’ slash hybrid, and battle it out in human or supercar form to reign victory over the enemy.

– Play as any of the five Drive Girls in this action, driving, hack ‘n’ slash hybrid, and battle it out in human or supercar form to reign victory over the enemy. Cruise Through Sun Island – Featuring an extensive single-player campaign and local or online multiplayer for up to four players.

– Featuring an extensive single-player campaign and local or online multiplayer for up to four players. Tune Up and Roll Out – Players can boost the Drive Girls’ stats in the garage by tuning and customizing their ride with new parts and sleek decals using the currency earned after every mission.

Drive Girls is currently available in Europe.

